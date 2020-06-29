Almost 60,000 lbs. of recalled chicken nuggets because they may contain a rubber material

4 pound plastic bag packages containing "FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS"

They also have a batch code of 0127 printed on the retail package.

The boxes have batch codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015 or 0127105016 printed on the box

Products also have "P-20728" printed on packages

The reason for the withdrawal: The Waco, Texas-based company received a complaint from a customer about rubber parts in the product. The statement says there has been no confirmed report of any health reaction.

Where was it distributed: To retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Texas.

What consumers should do: Discard the producers or return them where you bought them. Anyone with questions should call (800) 321-1470.