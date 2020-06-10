American fighter jets intercept Russian bombers and fighter jets off the Alaskan coast in international airspace

The Russian military plane entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone and was intercepted by US combat aircraft, supported by US oil tankers, NORAD said in a statement. In the first encounter, NORAD said, two Russian bombers, two Russian fighter jets and a Russian control and early warning aircraft approached 20 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska. The second formation consisted of two bombers and an airborne early warning and control aircraft that reached 32 nautical miles.

NORAD also said: "The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time entered the sovereign airspace of the United States."

NORAD commander General Terrence J. O & # 39; Shaughnessy said Wednesday that "intercepting multiple Russian aircraft demonstrates the readiness and ability of NORAD forces to defend the homelands."

"Flying air patrols protect the approaches of our nations and send a clear message that we continue to carry out our homeland defense missions with the same capacity and capability that we always bring to the fight," said O & # 39; Shaughnessy.