An internal Amazon note shows how closely it's tracking coronavirus data in warehouses

But behind the scenes, Amazon has been closely following the spread of the virus inside at least one warehouse, according to an internal memo seen by CNN Business. And your own data may raise new concerns about the infection rate at your facility.

Amazon has previously claimed that coronavirus cases were "appearing at approximately a rate generally lower than the actual infection rates in the community," according to Amazon Vice President of Global Operations Dave Clark. But the internal memo reveals that the infection rate at an Amazon warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, is noticeably higher than the surrounding communities.

The Shakopee facility, known as MSP1, has an infection rate of 1.7%, according to the memo, first reported by Bloomberg. According to the memo, five local counties had lower rates. For example, Scott County, where Shakopee is located, had an infection rate of 0.1%, according to the note; The infection rate in Hennepin County, where Minneapolis is located, had a 0.4% rate during the same period.

The memo, which appears to be current as of May 18, further breaks down the departments, shifts, and counties of residence for the 45 confirmed workers who have coronaviruses. The detailed details highlight how closely the company controls the cases, despite choosing not to disclose this information to workers.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our equipment. We have redistributed a large number of our data scientists, technologists, and operations employees to focus on Covid-19 and ensure the safety of our workforce, including thousands of people, in our health and security teams, "Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman said in a statement to CNN Business. Cheeseman added that "an in-depth analysis of the sites is one of many tools that help us assess the full image in our Covid-19 related buildings."

Amazon, which did not deny the existence of the note, did not respond to a question about whether it is collecting similar information on its other sites.

"We use a variety of data to closely monitor the security of our buildings and there is strong evidence that our employees are not proliferating the virus at work. What we see overall is that the overall rate of infection and the increase or decrease of total cases is highly correlated with the overall infection rate in the community, "Cheeseman said in the statement. "During the Covid-19 months, thousands of employees and partners have worked at our Shakopee site and we strongly believe that people are not spreading the virus at work because of the robust security measures we have put in place."

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health said 88 workers at the facility tested positive for coronavirus, revealing a review of the numbers that Amazon has repeatedly refused to release. The Minnesota Department of Health told CNN Business Tuesday that 92 on-site workers have now tested positive, with a total of 198 workers at Amazon's Minnesota facility positive.

According to the memo, Amazon is "regularly engaged" with the Minnesota Department of Health and the corresponding county health departments regarding positive cases. But the note also shows a significant desire by workers for more information. In the first two weeks of May, according to the memo, Shakopee facilities saw "64% of security comments demanding transparency in details about those infected by Covid (Amazon Associates), requesting shift information, total counts and the maximum up to date information ".

Some workers view the recently released internal data as a validation of safety concerns voiced by workers in recent months. Several workers, including at least one at the Shakopee facility, have been fired at various Amazon facilities in the US after talking about the company's alleged inappropriate response to the coronavirus. (Amazon previously said the Shakopee worker was fired for "inappropriate language, behavior, and violation of social distancing guidelines.")

"This memo shows that (Amazon) knows the details, but they have been keeping it from us," said Hibaq Mohamed, who has worked as an Amazon associate for more than three and a half years at the Shakopee facility and has advocated for more precautions in security. "They don't want to tell us, but this virus is deadly."

William Stolz, an Amazon associate at the Shakopee facility, told CNN Business that "the data that comes out really supports everything workers have been saying for the past few months about the severity of the spread on Amazon."

Amazon has seen increasing demand during the pandemic as people stay home and consider their products and services as a lifesaver for essential household items. But it has also become the subject of increased scrutiny over workplace conditions at its 110 distribution centers in North America with 400,000 employees.

The company has faced pressure from more than a dozen attorneys general who have asked Amazon to release a state breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases at its facilities as part of broader lawsuits related to the health and safety of workers. New York Attorney General Letitia James's office interviewed workers at several Amazon facilities in New York City as part of an investigation into workers' concerns about coronavirus-related security measures. The company also faces a lawsuit over an alleged lack of protection against coronavirus at its Staten Island facility.

While the full extent of confirmed coronavirus cases at its facilities is unknown, there have been at least 10 deaths among Amazon warehouse employees who have tested positive for coronavirus. But even as the number of confirmed cases continues to grow across the country, Amazon has removed some of its coronavirus-related policies for workers, including unlimited unpaid time off, a $ 2 hourly wage increase, and the double overtime pay. On Monday, Amazon announced that it would donate more than $ 500 million as a "thank you bonus" to front-line workers who were with the company throughout the month of June.

Amazon has said it shares with employees when there is a confirmed case where they work, but workers have said the communication has been inconsistent. For example, an Amazon spokesperson previously confirmed to CNN Business that while it once included a number of confirmed cases when notifying workers, it stopped doing so because it doesn't believe the number is useful.