Andrew Lloyd Webber criticizes the movie "Cats" as "ridiculous"

The film version of "Cats" may have been released last year, but it is still very much in our lives. In a recent interview with Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer of the original musical, he shared the same sentiment of criticism when it comes to adapting to the big screen. In other words, he thought the film had some problems, to say the least.

"The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided he didn't want anyone involved in it to participate in the original show," said Webber. The Sunday Times in a recent interview "It was all ridiculous".

The film, which was released last December, immediately started drawing criticism and was teased a lot once its first preview of bizarre photorealistic cat-human hybrids was released. Despite his stellar cast of Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and others, he was critically criticized and a drop at the box office as Universal lost an estimated $ 113 million. Corden also said in an interview that he had not seen the film but heard that it was terrible.

The film adaptation hit many obstacles with its release, including a change in special effects. A different version of the film was released after its initial debut. Shortly after its opening, Universal Pictures sent a memo to theaters saying they will send a new version that included "improved visual effects."

"Cats" also wiped out the Razzies, winning the worst movie, worst supporting actor, and actress (James Corden and Rebel Wilson, respectively), worst screen combo, worst screenplay, and worst director.