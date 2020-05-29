Andy Samberg's comedy Time-Loop PALM SPRINGS gets a Hulu and Drive-In release date – Newsdio

Andy SambergTime Loop Comedy Palm springs will premiere on Hulu and in drive-in movie theaters across the country on July 10.

The film was a huge success at the Sundance Film Festival and it won a record $ 17.5 million contract with the Hulu and Neon films picking it up. I had a chance to see him at the festival and I enjoyed it! It was a fun movie to watch and if you are a fan of Samberg I am sure you will love it.

Samberg plays a character named Nyles who is caught in a time loop in Palm Springs, where he relives his girlfriend's best friend's wedding day. He meets the girlfriend's sister, Sarah (Cristin Milioti), at the wedding and after a night of fun with her, she ends up following him to a strange cave that causes the time loop and gets caught up in the time loop with Nyles. This is the synopsis of the movie.

Trapped in Palm Springs for the destination wedding of his younger sister Tala, the family's black sheep and the reluctant bridesmaid, Sarah meets carefree Nyles, the date of a tasteless bridesmaid. After Nyles rescues Sarah from making a wedding toast, she quickly realizes that he is not a sentimental fool and is drawn to his unconventional nihilism. After their unexpected date is thwarted by a surreal and unexpected interruption, Sarah teams up with Nyles to accept the idea that nothing really matters, and they begin to wreak havoc on the wedding celebration.

Palm springs It is also described as "a joyous romp dotted with reflections on the nature of love and loneliness."

Existential romantic comedy also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher.