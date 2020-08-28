Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally sharing their expectation of having their First Child

It has been quite a long time that we haven’t heard anything from this star couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Certainly, their marriage grabbed a lot of attention but amidst this lockdown, we did not hear much from this actor and cricketer. Today morning, Vorat Kohli has finally revealed the news about the pregnancy of his wife. Undoubtedly, the actress seemed to look even more beautiful while flaunting her baby bump. The picture that Virat has recently posted on the social media while sharing the good news with his fans on Thursday showed Anushka wearing a dress that had printed polka dots all over it. She looked beautiful even more than before! Virat Kohli has always been a heart throb among the women and young girls, and now the couple is being gifted with a new soul from heaven. We wish for Anushka’s health and shall wait to see them posting an image of the three fast!

Anushka is pregnant: News is out!

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Finally, the news is out, and we are happy to hear that the couple is no longer two, but they are going to be three really soon. It was Thursday morning when the Indian captain Virat Kohli made the news public. He announced it with a social media post that he and the stunning actress Anushka Sharma are finally expecting their first baby by January 2021. The news was private so far. However, today’s morning they made it public when they revealed about the upcoming child in their family, Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter that his wife, Anushka is pregnant and they would be expecting the newborn really soon. We wish good to both the player and the actor and the fans too, are doing the same all across India.

Virat Kohli sharing a picture of him and Anushka

Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself with the actress, Anushka on Twitter. He had captioned the image with, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Virat Kohli is presently staying in the UAE to take part in the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to start by 19th of September 2020. The captain has been lining inside the hotel room and coaching them as they will have to stay in a quarantine for 6 days from now onwards. It would be a long span of more than five months post which the captain is expected to hold his bat all over again.

Kohli, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is expected to offer a good fate this time. The RCB had finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2019 and the team has got some really high expectations from Virat this time. They are hoping to see Virat winning hearts as well as contributing to the team. We look forward to see both his game play as well as his child soon!