Apple can solve our face ID mask issues by stealing one of the best Android features

If you own an iPhone X or later and have been out in the world recently, you've probably noticed an unfortunate side effect of the new culture of wearing skins: Face ID doesn't work.

It's more of a feature than a bug, but the fact is that if Apple's True Depth camera system can't scan your entire face, it won't unlock your phone. If you wear a mask like most stores and restaurants require, you should type in your password every time you want to check your shopping list or pay your bill.

Apple offered a workaround with the recent iOS 13.5 update, but it is not a workaround. Now, instead of waiting for Face ID to crash a few times before the password screen appears, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to quickly enter your code. That makes things a little less irritating, but still not ideal.

This is not such a big problem on Android Pixel 4 phone, and not only because less and less people own one. While Face Unlock is as unstable as Face ID when wearing a mask, Android does have a system in place that allows you to bypass it while respecting the security and privacy of your phone. It's called a Smart Lock, and it's perfect for these times.

Smart Lock has been around since the days of Android Lollipop, but it has never been more useful. You can set your phone to stay unlocked based on a variety of factors, including whether you're charging or listening to music on a pair of wireless headphones:

Body detection: Keeps your phone unlocked when in or near your pocket. Trusted places: Allows you to add a location (such as your home) where your phone will always remain unlocked. Reliable devices: It recognizes a paired Bluetooth device and keeps your phone unlocked when it is active.

Even before I had to wear a mask, Smart Lock was one of the best Android features, and it's been on my iOS wish list for years. I understand why Apple might be reluctant to accept it, but in the absence of training its Face ID algorithm to forgive facial covers, which would seriously undermine system security, a Smart Unlock style system in iOS 14 would be a great way to mitigate Face ID frustrations caused by COVID-19.

IDG Smart Lock for Android allows you to keep your phone unlocked based on the location, movement, or presence of a Bluetooth device.

Apple would probably make it as "open" as Android does, but even if it were limited to its own products, it would still be incredibly useful. That way, your phone would remain unlocked as long as you were wearing your AirPods and Apple Watch, so it wouldn't matter if you were wearing a mask. Your iPhone would remain unlocked in the store or on the run and would bypass the lock screen entirely.

Apple already has a similar system on Mac called Automatic Unlocking. If you have a mid 2013 or later Mac with macOS High Sierra or later, your Apple Watch can instantly unlock your Mac when you wake up, eliminating the need to type in a password or zoom in to use Touch ID. Your Mac simply recognizes that your Apple Watch is on your wrist and unlocked, and skips its own lock mode.

Auto Unlock for iPhone is tailor-made for Apple and iPhone in 2020. Not only would it solve the Face ID mask problem, it would also encourage two-factor authentication and could boost sales of Apple wearable devices along with new iPhone purchases.

Smart Lock (or Automatic Unlocking, as Apple would probably call it) is a feature that has been long delayed, but since it looks like face masks are going to be the new normal for a while, the timing would be perfect for an iOS release. 14.