Apple doubles the price of the RAM upgrade on the basic 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple today doubled the price for upgrading RAM on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, and now customers in the United States are being charged $ 200 to go from 8GB to 16GB compared to the previous upgrade price of $ 100. Similar increases are seen in other countries, such as going from € 125 to € 250 in Germany and from £ 100 to £ 200 in the UK.

Current price of entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro RAM upgrade

While Apple sometimes adjusts upgrade prices as its component costs change over time, making today's change unusual beyond the fact that it's an increase rather than a typical decrease is that the 13-inch MacBook Pro‌ was released less than a month ago.

The entry-level model is very similar to its predecessor in that it uses the same eighth-generation Intel processors and many other internal components have also been transferred. Still, it's considered an updated model with changes like the new Magic Keyboard, and it's extremely rare for Apple to adjust prices as soon after launch, suggesting an unexpected spike in Apple costs being passed on to consumers.

RAM upgrade prices yesterday

Supply chains around the world have been disrupted in recent months due to the current health situation, but China, where most of Apple's manufacturing partners operate, has been reopening ahead of many other countries in the world, since it was the first to close. So, with the price set in the 13-inch 13MacBook Pro‌ just a month ago, the supply situation should generally have improved since then rather than worsened.

Apple does not appear to have altered the prices of RAM upgrades in its other Mac lineups, although different machines use different types of RAM, so a shortage or cost increase for a specific type would not necessarily affect all Apple Macs. . Even the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro is unaffected as it uses a faster type of RAM paired with its new tenth-generation Intel processors and the upgrade from 16GB to 32GB is still priced at $ 400.

