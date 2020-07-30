Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead MTV VMA 2020 nominees – See full list

The MTV VMAs are putting their hats on in the race for the "Best Home Awards Show". Today, MTV announced the nominees for the virtual broadcast, which will honor our current moment with two new categories, Best Home Music Video and Best Quarantine Performance. This year's nominees include top music stars including Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Drake, and Taylor Swift. And not, Folklore not eligible for VMA 2020. Better luck next year, T.Swift!

It was an odd year in music, but it couldn't distinguish it from the VMA 2020 nominees: This year's awards will be dominated by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, each with nine nominations. Thanks to their recent duo "Rain On Me," many of those nominations are shared between the two, but pop stars also received individual nominations for Artist of the Year (Gaga), Best Home Music Video (Great for "Stuck with U ""), And Best Quarantine Performance (Gaga for One World: Together at Home "Smile".

Starting today, July 30, fans will be able to vote for their favorite artists in 15 different categories, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, at mtv.com/vma through August 23. Fans will also be able to vote for this year's PUSH Best New Artist Winner through the show on Sunday, August 30.

Here's the full list of this year's VMA nominees. The VMA 2020s will air on Sunday, August 30 at 8 / 7c on MTV.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – "Life is Good" – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Republic Records

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

THE SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – "Dilo" – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage" – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – "Circles" – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – "The Box" – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U" – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RHYTHM (Bad Boys For Life)" – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People" – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – "Life is Good" – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records

PUSH THE BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

BEST POP

BTS – "On" – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – "You Should Be Sad" – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Should Do" – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions" – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – "BOP" – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – "Life is Good" – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage" – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – "The Box" – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – Happy Days ”- Columbia Records

Coldplay – "Huérfanos" – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – "Wasted On You" – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" – Island Records

Green Day – "Oh yeah!" – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – "Caution" – Island Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – "If You Are Too Timid (Let Me Know)" – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Low Times – "Some Kind of Disaster" – Powered by Ramen

FINNEAS – "We are going to fall in love at night" – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – "Doin’ Time "- Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern" – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China" – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola" – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA" – Epic Records

J Balvin – "Amarillo" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Peña" – Sony Music Latin

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – "Underdog" – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – "Just Do It" – Parkwood / Columbia Records

ITS. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven" – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – "Because I love you" – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

(G) I-DLE – "Oh My God" – Republic Records

BTS – "On" – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – "Obsession" – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – "SOMEONE SOMEONE" – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" Republic Records

Red Velvet – "Psico" – SM Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown" – 12-tone music group

Billie Eilish – "All good girls go to hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Island Records

ITS. – "I can't breathe" – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture" – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Republic Records

BEST MUSICAL VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower" – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U" – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – "Happy Days" – Columbia Records

Drake – "Toosie Slide" – OVO / Republic Records

John Legend – "Greatest Love" – ​​Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern" – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe and Halle – MTV's Prom-athon "Do It"

CNCO – Unplugged at home

DJ D-Nice – MTV Club presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome concert series

Lady Gaga – One World "Smile": Together at Home

Post Malone – Tribute to Nirvana

BEST ADDRESS

Billie Eilish – "xanny" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say Say” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now" – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Interscope Records – Kieran Fowler's Cinematography

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – "All Good Girls Go to Hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Christopher Probst Photography

Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Photograph by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Photograph by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A $ AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Music from Polo Grounds / RCA Records – Art Direction by A $ AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Warner Records – Art Direction of Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – RCA Records – Christian Stone Art Direction

Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Interscope Records – Tatiana Van Sauter Art Direction

Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Republic Records – Ethan Tobman's Art Direction

BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – "All Good Girls Go To Hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects from Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – "Físico" – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects from Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – "On" – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO and Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo" – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – "BOP" – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – "Physics" – Warner Records – Choreography for Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – "Motivation" – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITION

Halsey – "Cemetery" – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana

James Blake – "I Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – "The Mother's Daughter" – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia and Tim Montana