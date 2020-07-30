Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead MTV VMA 2020 nominees – See full list

The MTV VMAs are putting their hats on in the race for the "Best Home Awards Show". Today, MTV announced the nominees for the virtual broadcast, which will honor our current moment with two new categories, Best Home Music Video and Best Quarantine Performance. This year's nominees include top music stars including Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Drake, and Taylor Swift. And not, Folklore not eligible for VMA 2020. Better luck next year, T.Swift!
It was an odd year in music, but it couldn't distinguish it from the VMA 2020 nominees: This year's awards will be dominated by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, each with nine nominations. Thanks to their recent duo "Rain On Me," many of those nominations are shared between the two, but pop stars also received individual nominations for Artist of the Year (Gaga), Best Home Music Video (Great for "Stuck with U ""), And Best Quarantine Performance (Gaga for One World: Together at Home "Smile".
Starting today, July 30, fans will be able to vote for their favorite artists in 15 different categories, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, at mtv.com/vma through August 23. Fans will also be able to vote for this year's PUSH Best New Artist Winner through the show on Sunday, August 30.
Here's the full list of this year's VMA nominees. The VMA 2020s will air on Sunday, August 30 at 8 / 7c on MTV.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – "Life is Good" – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Republic Records
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – "Dilo" – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage" – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – "Circles" – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – "The Box" – Atlantic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U" – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RHYTHM (Bad Boys For Life)" – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People" – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake – "Life is Good" – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records
PUSH THE BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – RCA Records
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
BEST POP
BTS – "On" – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey – "You Should Be Sad" – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Should Do" – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions" – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – "BOP" – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – "Life is Good" – Epic Records / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage" – 300 Entertainment
Roddy Ricch – "The Box" – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
BEST ROCK
blink-182 – Happy Days ”- Columbia Records
Coldplay – "Huérfanos" – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – "Wasted On You" – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" – Island Records
Green Day – "Oh yeah!" – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – "Caution" – Island Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – "If You Are Too Timid (Let Me Know)" – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Low Times – "Some Kind of Disaster" – Powered by Ramen
FINNEAS – "We are going to fall in love at night" – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – "Doin’ Time "- Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern" – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China" – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola" – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA" – Epic Records
J Balvin – "Amarillo" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Peña" – Sony Music Latin
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – "Underdog" – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – "Just Do It" – Parkwood / Columbia Records
ITS. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven" – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – "Because I love you" – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records
BEST K-POP
(G) I-DLE – "Oh My God" – Republic Records
BTS – "On" – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO – "Obsession" – SM Entertainment
Monsta X – "SOMEONE SOMEONE" – Epic Records
Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" Republic Records
Red Velvet – "Psico" – SM Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown" – 12-tone music group
Billie Eilish – "All good girls go to hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Island Records
ITS. – "I can't breathe" – MBK / RCA Records
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture" – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Republic Records
BEST MUSICAL VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower" – Interscope Records
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U" – Republic Records / Def Jam
blink-182 – "Happy Days" – Columbia Records
Drake – "Toosie Slide" – OVO / Republic Records
John Legend – "Greatest Love" – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern" – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe and Halle – MTV's Prom-athon "Do It"
CNCO – Unplugged at home
DJ D-Nice – MTV Club presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome concert series
Lady Gaga – One World "Smile": Together at Home
Post Malone – Tribute to Nirvana
BEST ADDRESS
Billie Eilish – "xanny" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say Say” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now" – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Interscope Records – Kieran Fowler's Cinematography
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – "All Good Girls Go to Hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Christopher Probst Photography
Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Photograph by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Photograph by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A $ AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Music from Polo Grounds / RCA Records – Art Direction by A $ AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Warner Records – Art Direction of Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – RCA Records – Christian Stone Art Direction
Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Interscope Records – Tatiana Van Sauter Art Direction
Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Republic Records – Ethan Tobman's Art Direction
BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – "All Good Girls Go To Hell" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects from Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – "Físico" – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects from Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – "On" – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO and Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo" – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – "BOP" – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – "Physics" – Warner Records – Choreography for Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – "Motivation" – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITION
Halsey – "Cemetery" – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana
James Blake – "I Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – "The Mother's Daughter" – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia and Tim Montana