Arizona Gym CEO details fight to stay open during coronavirus pandemic

The CEO of an Arizona gym company told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday that he feels "singled out" and is suing Governor Doug Ducey for what he calls an "arbitrary" decision to close gyms as rates increase. coronavirus cases.

"The decision was arbitrary, there was no fact behind the decision," Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten said the day before he appeared in court.

He added that he received no warning and that the decision to close gyms was not consistent with "the previous mandate that everyone close."

"We feel it was unconstitutional when you can make arbitrary decisions like that," he continued, adding that there were "statutes in our Arizona law that [do not] allow that and that's where our basis for our case is so we hope to stay tomorrow."

The nearly 20 Mountainside locations were closed for two months after the Republican governor's term. The company reported that it received no government assistance.

Last week, Ducey ordered the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, nightclubs, and water parks across the state for 30 days in an effort to combat the surge in coronavirus cases.

Most bars and nightclubs reopened after Ducey allowed business and business closings to expire in May. Bars that did not serve food were allowed to reopen, a vacuum that led to crowded places and there was almost no way to practice social distancing, The Associated Press reported.

When asked what he was doing to keep gym goers safe, Hatten said, "Anything we can do."

"Before opening, we had worked closely with the governor's office to write the protocols that we implement by the time we open," he continued, adding that "that's part of the frustration."

He explained: "We were following the protocols perfectly, from all the cleaning we have been doing, to social distancing, taking the temperature of the employees, washing hands every 30 minutes. I can go on and on."

Hatten added: "We fully complied with everything we had been working to open."

When asked what he would say to critics arguing that more companies should close rather than open, Hatten said: "I definitely agree."

"It is not about the science of COVID," he continued. “We all understand, here in Arizona, the problem with the increasing number of positive cases. It's about the arbitrary nature of our governor's decision. ”

He continued: "It really begins to analyze, if it's our business, what is the reason, what are the facts behind this particular business, why not the other 99 percent of businesses that are open? Why are we leaving them behind? open and why are we selected and closed?

Hatten continued, "We firmly believe that if the numbers are true, we go back and take a one-sided approach to everything here in Arizona, not just the fitness centers."

Ducey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Arizona was one of the few states to re-impose restrictions amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases after reopening its economy.

