Armed man arrested after driving truck through door at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's home: report

TORONTO – A gunman crashed his truck through a door in the land where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives on Thursday before being arrested two hours later. Police identified the suspect as a member of the Canadian armed forces.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that Trudeau was not present at the time of the Ottawa incident.

CANADA LOSES OFFER FOR UN SECURITY COUNCIL SEAT DESPITE TRUDEAU PUSH

Police said the man crashed his truck through the door at 6:30 a.m. and was quickly contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property before being arrested without incident two hours later.

Police said the man was being interviewed. Police did not release his name and said the charges were pending. A spokeswoman for Canada's defense minister declined to comment while the investigation was in progress.

Trudeau lives on the land on the property where the Governor General of Canada resides. The Governor General, currently Julie Payette, is the representative of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain as head of state, and occupies a primarily ceremonial position. Payette was not in the house at the time either.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trudeau, his wife, and their three children live in a cabin on the property because the prime minister's traditional residence is in disrepair.

"We thank the RCMP and the police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff is safe, ”Payette tweeted.