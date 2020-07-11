As a southern black woman, removing Confederate symbols is personal





Growing up in Florence, Alabama, a city in the northwest corner of the state, Confederate images were everywhere: stickers, a monument in front of the county courthouse, scarves, and most of all, flag-shaped.

As my mother and I were on our way home from the grocery store, a group of white men in a truck with a large Confederate flag hoisted to the rear pulled up next to us at a red light and yelled "n – – rs ". When they left, I asked my mother why these men called us that. I will never forget the puzzled look on his face or the pain in his voice as he explained what it meant.

Unfortunately, that would not be the last time that my mother or I would be called that racist term. And for me, and for many other blacks, the term is inextricably linked to the Confederate symbol and those who glorify the racist and slave history of the South.

Finally, I was numb to the word and the painful meaning of the Confederate images, so much so that I was able to roll my eyes as I passed the huge Confederate flag flying over I-65 between Birmingham and Montgomery. After viewing the images for so long, I was insensitive to pain during my undergraduate years at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, a city I called my second home. I wouldn't mind the Confederate statues that lined the city's historic Monument Avenue.