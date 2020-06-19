Asia's richest man receives $ 1.5 billion from Saudi government for his tech war chest

Now it has attracted a powerful new investor with a lot of money: Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), will pay $ 1.5 billion for a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital technology arm of Ambani's expanding conglomerate, Reliance Industries. The deal, announced Thursday, values ​​Jio platforms at about $ 68 billion.

It is the tenth major investment in Jio Platforms since April, when Facebook bet $ 5.7 billion on one of its biggest deals. That deal provided Facebook with a crucial foothold in India's fast-growing Internet market and further consolidated Ambani's position as kingmaker in the region. The social media company has hundreds of millions of users in India and has already invested heavily in growing its own business, but has encountered a number of regulatory hurdles in recent years.

Ambani, the richest man in Asia, launched Jio as a telecommunications network in late 2016 and has since registered 388 million subscribers. Jio also has an app ecosystem, offering those millions of mobile users everything from online shopping and digital payments to video streaming.