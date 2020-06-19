Asia's richest man receives $ 1.5 billion from Saudi government for his tech war chest

Now it has attracted a powerful new investor with a lot of money: Saudi Arabia.
The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), will pay $ 1.5 billion for a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital technology arm of Ambani's expanding conglomerate, Reliance Industries. The deal, announced Thursday, values Jio platforms at about $ 68 billion.
It is the tenth major investment in Jio Platforms since April, when Facebook bet $ 5.7 billion on one of its biggest deals. That deal provided Facebook with a crucial foothold in India's fast-growing Internet market and further consolidated Ambani's position as kingmaker in the region. The social media company has hundreds of millions of users in India and has already invested heavily in growing its own business, but has encountered a number of regulatory hurdles in recent years.
Ambani, the richest man in Asia, launched Jio as a telecommunications network in late 2016 and has since registered 388 million subscribers. Jio also has an app ecosystem, offering those millions of mobile users everything from online shopping and digital payments to video streaming.
Analysts say Ambani's ultimate ambition is to build the next global technology company, one that can defend itself against the likes of Google (GOOGL), Tencent (TCEHY), Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (SLIME).
Backed by the Saudi Wealth Fund, which has investments in various Silicon Valley companies, including Uber (UBER) and Tesla (TSLA), will help Ambani promote that ambition.
"I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Jio Platforms and look forward to your continued support and guidance as we take ambitious steps to accelerate India's digital transformation," Ambani said in a statement.
Jio has become the primary means of capitalizing on India's Internet boom, with more than 600 million Internet users and almost an equal number yet to connect for the first time.
"We believe that the potential of the Indian digital economy is very exciting and that Jio Platforms provides us with an excellent opportunity to gain access to that growth," PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in a statement.
CNN's Sherisse Pham and Michelle Toh contributed to this report.