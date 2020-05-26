Assassin’s Creed Valhalla aims for a "consistent and complete" character in Eivor

The hero of Assassin’s Creed ValhallaEivor will be a "consistent and complete" character who will work with the possible divergent options in the game (through GameSpot).

"Whether you choose a man or a woman, and both options are valid in our game, you will always feel that Eivor is consistent and complete," McDevitt explained. "And I think the result will speak for itself. There's a lot of great mystery and intrigue surrounding the Eivor character, and we can't wait for you to dive into that mystery. "

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It will arrive for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia in the 2020 holidays.