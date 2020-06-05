Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to George Floyd protesters: "There is something better on the other side of this."







Using a megaphone to speak directly to a crowd of protesters, Bottoms, a Democrat, said his political success is due to his enslaved ancestors, who said they "believed there was something better on the other side."

"And what I say to everyone today: there is something better on the other side of this. There is something better on the other side of this for us, and there is something better on the other side for our children's children." he said to the protesters.

The mayor's remarks come as the country is experiencing what many describe as a national reckoning with America's complicated racial history after a string of recent killings of black Americans by police officers, including George's Floyd, a black man who died last week. at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In his comments to protesters on Thursday, Bottoms thanked them for honoring the murdered Americans, saying, "Your lives matter. And I am here to tell you: You are all important to me." The mayor also compared the widespread protests and attention to police abuse that are drawing the civil rights movement. "In the same way, the civil rights movement was not a day, it was not a moment in time, it was a movement, we are in the midst of a movement in this country," he said. "But it will be the responsibility of all of us to come together and articulate more than our anger," he added. "We have to be able to articulate what we want as our solutions." Bottoms has been among the most vocal elected officials in recent days as the protests unfolded. Earlier this week, the mayor said she is trying to achieve a "difficult balance" between criticizing the police and supporting those who protect the city amid the protests. "This has been a really difficult balance, because I feel powerless. I feel angry. I feel frustrated," Bottoms told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The mayor also had talked last week against the protests in the city that turned violent and destructive, calling them "chaos" and saying that they were not carried out "in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr."

CNN's Gregory Krieg and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.





