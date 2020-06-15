Atlanta police autopsy: Rayshard Brooks sustained 2 gunshot wounds to the back, death ruled homicide

While the murder of a 27-year-old black man in a meeting with two white officers on Friday night rekindled the fierce protests in Atlanta and led to the resignation of the police chief, the coroner discovered that Rayshard Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds in his back and his death has been declared a homicide.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Brooks on Sunday and said the gunshot wounds to the back created an organ failure due to blood loss.

One minute Brooks was talking cooperatively with Atlanta police, saying he had had a couple of drinks to celebrate his daughter's birthday and agreeing to a breath test. The next, they were fighting on the ground and fighting a Taser before Brooks took the gun and aimed at the officers. Seconds later, three shots rang out and Brooks fell to the ground.

The Atlanta police video released Sunday shows an apparently routine sobriety check outside a Wendy's restaurant that quickly went out of control and ended in gunfire.

Police said Sunday that the department killed Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and officer Devin Brosnan was put into administrative service. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013 and Brosnan since September 2018.

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the Brooks family, said the officer who shot him should be charged with "an unwarranted use of deadly force, amounting to murder."

Stewart said Brooks, the father of four, celebrated his daughter's eighth birthday on Friday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday she did not believe the shooting was justified. Police Chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as a police officer in 1995, resigned.

Brooks' death sparked raw emotions in Atlanta and the United States following the murder of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

