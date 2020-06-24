Australian fugitive found hiding in ship's air conditioning vent with cash and knife

While this may seem like something from an action movie, Australian authorities say the drama played out in real life over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, a cargo ship bound for the port city of Newcastle, New South Wales, encountered a yacht that had encountered difficulties in the water off the Yamba coast, according to the Border Force of Australia. The crew connected a tow line to take the yacht with them to Newcastle, and brought the yacht's skipper, a 31-year-old man, on board.

But when the ship approached its destination later that night, it was discovered that the towing line carrying the yacht had been broken and that the yacht, and the man, had disappeared.

Authorities searched the area for the missing man, but were unable to locate him, the border force said.