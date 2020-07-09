Baseball players can take a look while playing without fans

Baseball players got an idea of ​​what the fanless game will be like in the stands when they returned to train last week.

They are getting a more realistic view this week as teams start scrimmages.

Yes, it is very strange.

"It was surreal. … just sitting behind the plate in a major league stadium with major league players on the field and no one else there and playing in competition, "Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said Thursday." Occasionally You will see that for a little BP when the media is not close or the cameras are not close, but it was really strange to see Christian Yelich in the batting box at a major league stadium competing in an empty stadium. "

Baseball returned to train last week after the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic during spring training. The teams have begun increasing their workouts in preparation for a 60-game season that will begin on July 23.

The season will start without fans in the stands and will likely continue for a while as coronavirus hot spots continue to pop up across the country.

"We will remember this season, going through it, for a long time because these are very unusual feelings for all of us when we see games like this," Stearns said. "In terms of the actual game and the way the game played out, I think it looked like normal baseball."

The Boston Red Sox will try to bring the atmosphere a little closer to normal by experimenting with piped noise, as the leagues in Taiwan and Korea have done.

"So I hope it's not that quiet. It's quiet today," said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. "I think we are constantly adjusting to things and trying to figure it out."

Referees respond west

Referee Joe West faced a backlash earlier this week after he said he did not believe all the deaths attributed to COVID-19 were from the virus.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association backed down from West's comments with a statement released Thursday.

"Recent public comments about the current Coronavirus pandemic in no way reflect the position of the Major League Baseball Umpires Association," the statement said. “Our nation and our world have suffered greatly from this deadly virus. In the midst of continued suffering, the umpires are trying to do our part to get the great game of baseball back on the field and to the homes of fans everywhere. ”

REYES apologizes

The Cleveland Indians kept outfielder Franmil Reyes away from the camp after they saw him on social media attending a meeting on July 4.

Reyes was allowed to resume field activities Wednesday after being evaluated twice and apologized for putting himself and his teammates at risk.

"I really apologize, because I was not protecting myself and my teammates," he said Thursday. "I learned from that and it won't happen again. I really don't want to stop practicing. I really apologize and I swear it won't happen again."

RANGERS HOPEFUL

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said All-Star slugger Joey Gallo and left-handed reliever Brett Martin are feeling fine but have not yet been cleared to start training with the team.

Both tested positive for coronavirus during intake tests last week. Daniels said Gallo was still asymptomatic and that Martin, who has type 1 diabetes, feels better every day after having mild symptoms such as congestion and fatigue.

"I hope they don't come out much longer," Daniels said, without elaborating.

NOT SPIT

One of the new rules during the pandemic is a ban on spitting to prevent the virus from spreading.

Following the rule is not as easy as it sounds. The players have really been practicing not spitting.

"That's a great thing for me. I dip some tobacco in it. I'm going to have to change that, maybe go to the gum more often," said Garrett Cooper of Florida. "That's what a baseball player should do, spit. That's what they've been doing all their lives: chewing gum, sunflower seeds, lots of guys bathe tobacco. It's part of your normal protocol. Maybe it helps people calm down. I've been surprised sometimes. I start spit and I say, "Oh man, I can't do this right now." It's something you have to get used to. "

EXTRA WORK

Altanta starter Mike Foltynewicz looked good in three innings of a controlled scrimmage, which he attributed to workouts he participated in at nearby Campbell High School with Mike Soroka and Sean Newcomb during the long break. He's been pitching six times a week and throwing bullpens.

"We were very lucky to be able to go to that school and shoot every day," said Foltynewicz. “It was difficult to enter the gyms and enter the parks to shoot. It was hard. Me, Newk, Mike. We had a bunch of guys come in, from left to right (right-handed hitters), just to get ready. At any moment, MLB could have started backing us up and we might have had to send us straight to spring training. "