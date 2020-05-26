Battle Angel producer may be kidding Sequel announcement

Alita: battle angel It took a bit of time to find its audience, but it became an unexpected success and attracted some very dedicated fans. The sleek sci-fi action movie features some awesome fight scenes, cool performances, and Alita by Rosa Salazar, who overcomes criticism of her mysterious valley appearance to deliver a compelling performance.

Unfortunately, the future of the franchise remains in limbo as the film did not work well enough to obtain an immediately authorized follow-up. This is especially frustrating since Alita: battle angel ends in a cliffhanger with the story half told. However, fans have launched a #ReleasetheSnyderCut-style campaign, calling themselves "Alita’s Army" and hoping to convince new PI Disney owners that their story is worth finishing. Their most notable act to date saw them charter a plane to fly over the Academy Awards following a banner that read "#AlitaArmy #AlitaSequel".

Also, producer Jon Landau (who recently posted some great photos of Avatar 2 set) has encouraged fans to keep Alita in the public eye on social media, proving to Disney that there is an audience for that. Now he has given what could be an indication that this campaign will pay off. She posted a photo on her Instagram of him wearing a T-shirt with Alita and the words "Wash your hands." I want a sequel. "

"Here is Alita's Army and all the fans of Alita: Battle Angel. I hope you stay safe and sound," he captioned.



There is an external possibility that this may be a subtle indication that conversations are progressing on the project, which may end up being a television show rather than a movie. An aspect that a Alita The most likely continuation at this time is that the studios are hungry for new projects due to COVID-19. Since Alita's movies are so generous in CGI, it might be possible to create one with minimal need for a live action session. Helping that is that many of the CGI assets used in the first film can be recycled or modified for a new one. And you know, producer James Cameron has some serious influence.

A week ago, I probably would have canceled the fan campaign for a Alita: battle angel sequel as an illusion, but the Snyder Cut announcement may be an indication that the studios are now poised to give fans what they want. So look at this space.