Before a trip to the beach or gym or a cookout, CDC wants you to consider these guidelines.





"I know people are eager to return to normal activity and lifestyles," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday. USA "However, it is important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic is not over."

The CDC released long-awaited updates to its guidelines for social distancing and the times and places where that is difficult on Friday.

In general, the CDC says that people should protect themselves by taking everyday preventive actions, such as using cloth face covers, not touching their hands with their hands unwashed, washing their hands frequently, socially distancing themselves, disinfecting surfaces, and staying home if they are sick.

But before going on that family vacation, going out to a cookout, or hitting the gym, here are some things the CDC says should be kept in mind in addition to practicing everyday actions.