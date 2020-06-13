Before a trip to the beach or gym or a cookout, CDC wants you to consider these guidelines.

"I know people are eager to return to normal activity and lifestyles," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday. USA "However, it is important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic is not over."
The CDC released long-awaited updates to its guidelines for social distancing and the times and places where that is difficult on Friday.
In general, the CDC says that people should protect themselves by taking everyday preventive actions, such as using cloth face covers, not touching their hands with their hands unwashed, washing their hands frequently, socially distancing themselves, disinfecting surfaces, and staying home if they are sick.
Contents
Accommodation meetings
• The virus that causes Covid-19 likes congested and closed areas so that well-ventilated areas are better, open windows, and outside is better.
• When the guests arrive, show them where they can wash their hands.
• Set up tables and chairs so families can sit together, but groups are 6 feet away.
• If you serve food, have one person do it, but it is better for people to bring their own.
• Make a list of who is attending, in case someone who came becomes infected and should notify people.
• If possible, have a virtual meeting. It is the best way to avoid becoming infected.
Traveling all night
• Ask the hotel what its cleaning / disinfection policy is for surfaces that are touched frequently.
• If you do your own disinfection, wear disposable gloves, follow the directions on the product, and make sure there is good ventilation.
• When walking through a hotel, try climbing the stairs.
• Try to use places where you could end up less than 6 feet from other people [dining rooms, gyms, game rooms, hot tubs, lounges, swimming pools, lounges, saunas and spas] as little as possible.
Going to the gym
• Clean machines and equipment with disinfectant wipes and use hand sanitizer.
• Know that changing rooms can only be open so people can use toilets and sinks
• Wear a mask during low intensity workouts.
• Consider vigorous exercise outside
• Do not share items such as resistance bands or weight belts, as they are not cleaned or disinfected between each use.
• Without hitting all five or hitting the elbow
• Limit your number of indoor group exercise classes
Go to nail salons
• Reserve a spot if you can
• Wait in your car, if possible, giving the store a cell phone number to contact you. Or wait outside.
• Before they start, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.
• Pay with your phone or use other cashless options. If you use money or a card you touch, use hand sanitizer.
Traveling by public transport
• Check any route or schedule changes to avoid long trips
• Try not to touch kiosks, ticket machines, handrails, elevator buttons, and bathroom surfaces.
• Try to have a series row between you and the others.
• After leaving the station, use hand sanitizer.
• When you get where you were going, wash your hands
Using libraries
• Go online and check the material in advance, if possible.
• Consult the digital materials and, if not, request the pick up on the sidewalk
• Wash your hands before you leave and after someone hands you your supplies.
• If you are using a computer in the library, make sure it is disinfected. Only one person should use the computer.