Beijing closes food market and closes district after new coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Beijing abruptly closed the city's largest wholesale market after dozens of people became infected with coronavirus, and authorities declared "wartime management" in one district, according to reports.

Of the 500 people who were tested on Friday, seven tested positive and showed symptoms of COVID-19, and another 46 asymptomatic people tested positive. The cases mark the first local transmission of the disease in the Chinese capital in 55 days, according to the South China Morning Post.

Patient Zero in the new outbreak is believed to have visited the Xinfadi Market in the Fengtai District, a market that accounts for about 90 percent of the city's products.

Traces of the disease were found on cutting boards, forcing a city-wide fight to remove fish, particularly salmon, from restaurant menus and supermarket shelves.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that all the new cases were linked to the Xinfadi market.

The Beijing Health Commission has said that at least three of the symptomatic patients were employed in the market, according to The New York Times.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Eleven neighborhoods around the market have issued a stay-at-home notice, and citizens have been urged to avoid traveling in or out of Beijing. Sports events and group trips to Beijing were suspended, and classes for kindergarten students and the first three years of elementary school were canceled.

Authorities have said that more than 10,000 people working in the market will be evaluated and the market itself will be disinfected. All patients who tested positive are under quarantine and under observation.

According to the commission, more than 1,900 workers in markets across the city have already been evaluated.

Feng Zhanchun, a public health expert, said the links between the number of positive cases means that the virus is spreading in the community. The spread and response so far have echoed that of Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"If it cannot be controlled at this time, the virus will affect many people in a short time due to the high population density in the cities," said Feng.