Berkshire Hathaway to buy natural gas assets from Dominion Energy in $ 10 billion deal







Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKA ) will pay $ 4 billion in cash for the assets in addition to taking on $ 5.7 billion in debt from Dominion Energy ( re ) the energy company said Sunday.

Investors had been wondering if the massive conglomerate owned by Warren Buffett would seek to make new investments in light of the economic downturn, especially after the company said in May that it had $ 137 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

For Dominion, the deal is one of a series of moves it has made as it moves away from the gas transmission business to become a "pure game" regulated clean energy utility. The Richmond, Virginia-based company is one of the largest energy producers and transporters in the nation, providing electricity or natural gas to 7 million customers in 20 states.

"We offer an industry-leading clean energy profile that includes a 2050 comprehensive net zero target for carbon and methane emissions, as well as one of the largest zero-carbon electricity generation and storage investment programs in the country." Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell said in a sentence.