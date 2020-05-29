Best meal kit delivery services of 2020: Blue Apron, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Gobble and more

Most of the country has been locked up for more than two months due to the global pandemic, making going to the local market to buy food even less attractive than usual. That is why a food kit service Just maybe the solution for people looking healthy homemade meals

during the coronavirus crisis.

We've been in the food delivery cart for a while, and what follows is a list of our favorite picks for delicious food options. Even better, many of them, including Freshly, Blue Apron, Sun Basket, Every Plate, and Gobble, currently offer deals for new customers. There is absolutely no reason why you need to wear a real mask and pants to go buy your food!

If you live in a place where it's even a bit of a glimpse of your neighbors' stairs, you've probably noticed cheery company boxes of meal kits from people like , , , , and making more and more frequent appearances on their sales in recent years. The age of the meal kit food delivery service is upon us. Each food delivery company offers a type of convenience service that combines the efforts of chefs, nutritionists, and personal grocery shoppers, and delivers them to enthusiastic or willing eaters home cooking chefs, with weekly menus and delicious fresh ingredients, including vegetables and meat for you to easily prepare. The variety of meal delivery program options available today is staggering, with everything from fully prepared meals to healthy gluten-free meals and ready-to-ship vegetarian options. That means people on special diets, such as a healthy weight-loss diet, don't have to exclude themselves from reading on. It's time to find the best meal kit delivery service for your needs, whether it's a picky eater, a vegan, a keto diet, or another special diet.

I once met one of the founders of Blue Apron, whose food delivery box I had become familiar with, thanks to the residents of my apartment building. I mentioned that I thought the Blue Apron service sounded like a great idea, but I inundated it with a litany of reasons why that didn't apply to me: I work in an industry where tasty meals are often provided, rarely at home, I am ready for culinary school, etc. His counterargument was perfect: "Can I send you a free box?" I mean, duh.

Despite my protests, the reasons I enjoyed the Blue Apron meal plan were abundant and inspired me to continue my subscription with an occasional box of ingredients. Even with culinary school cred, I liked having ingredients I didn't know about or rarely looked for when I bought groceries directly in my hands. I was especially touched by the concept of getting the only celery rib a recipe called for, saving me the anguish of seeing a whole celery head languish in my produce drawer when I left it alone.

There are now dozens of food kit delivery programs to choose from, such as , and , with a variety of healthy food customizations and niche food selections. These meal kit delivery service options have ingredients and menus available to suit special diets such as vegan gluten free, gluten free vegetarian, simple and gluten free, paleo, low carb, vegetarian pescatarian, keto, plant based, diet healthy and almost anything else when it comes to dietary preferences. You'll also often find promotional offers for new customers and convenient features like skipping weeks and canceling at any time. With limited or no obligation, if you are a calendar master and account management ninja, you can venture into any or all of these services and choose, week by week, the one that best suits your circumstances.

Home chef Home Chef has over 38 meal kits to choose from in any given week, including new grill packs and single-tray dinners. Meal kit examples include Chipotle Chimichurri Mini Pork Meat Buns with Roasted Potato and Garlic, Pepper, Salmon, Salmon Scampi with Garlic Cream, Gemelli and Broccolini. Plus, you can customize the protein in your food choices, making Home Chef's dishes stand out from the pack. For example, with some Home Chef recipes, you can order twice as much protein as chicken or meat without doubling the overall servings. With other Home Chef options, you can choose to order antibiotic-free protein instead of the standard version. Food kits and ingredients are typically pretty standard in their offering (which is what makes Home Chef efficient for the masses). A new and unique offering from Home Chef is its oven-ready meals, which come with everything you'll need to prepare your meal, including the cooktop (no messy cooking or dishes). See an example of an oven-ready meal here. Subscription: Starting at $ 7.99 per serving with additional Premium Home Chef recipes offered at market price.

Chowhound Healthy and fresh are common favorite food kit descriptors, but Sun Basket goes one step further. Sun Basket is committed to organic, sustainable and responsible non-GMO products and ingredients that are packaged in 100 percent recyclable materials. Basically the box made the trip to the farmer's market for you. Sun Basket recipes are developed by Justine Kelly, a San Francisco chef known for her work at James Beard's award-winning Slanted Door restaurant and for her appearance on Top Chef. All of their easy and delicious meals with organic ingredients are nutritionist-approved (500 to 800 calories per serving), and most meals take just 30 minutes to prepare, with online Sun Basket tutorials available if you need a little guidance additional. You also have options for these nutritious meals – you'll be able to choose from a selection of six to 18 different organic food recipes each week, including paleo, vegan food, vegetarian and gluten-free meals, so you always get what you want. Sun Basket delivery is available in 36 states, and Sun Basket shipments arrive on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. at 9 p.m. For three Sun Basket meals per week, you'll pay $ 74.93 for the two-person plan (or $ 11.99 per serving) and $ 143.87 for the four-person plan ($ 10.99 per serving), with a $ 5.99 shipping fee on both senses. Subscription: For three Sun Basket meals per week, you will pay $ 74.93 for the two-person plan (or the price of $ 11.99 per serving) and $ 143.87 for the four-person Sun Basket plan ($ 10.99 per serving), with a fee $ 5.99 shipping either way.

Newly Some of these services offer fully prepared and ready-to-eat meals at your doorstep, and Freshly is a good option if you want comforting and tasty foods, such as pepper steak, Bolognese Bolognese, or chicken and rice pilaf. Meals are prepared just before delivery and are never frozen. With minimal reheating required by you, it's like having Mom make dinner in your kitchen, without Mom living with you. (I'm sorry, Mom.) Subscription: $ 8.99 to $ 12.50 per serving, with up to 12 servings per week. Shipping is free.

At just $ 4.99 per serving and with an emphasis on delicious and filling food options and generous portions, EveryPlate is the best plan for those whose journey to meal kit delivery is based on affordability. It keeps your overhead low by offering eight easy recipes to choose from weekly, mostly excluding vegetarians and those on special diets, but the eight meals available are full of variety and flavor otherwise. Get 18 meals for just $ 3.33 each, free shipping on your first order, plus the ability to skip or cancel at any time. Subscription: Each serving is only $ 4.99. Each weekly box includes three recipes with two or four servings each.

Blue apron Blue Apron is widely accepted as the grandfather of meal kit delivery programs in the US. USA The eight menu options available weekly range from simple pastas to delicious international options, with a seafood and vegetarian option always available. Even the simplest recipes can include one or two unknown components, and the website often highlights these ingredients as an educational opportunity. Recipes are tagged with helpful keywords like "customer favorite," "quick and easy," "great for grilling," and so on. Occasional promotions include a menu of celebrity celebrity chefs or recipes that highlight popular tourist destinations. An optional wine pairing service is also offered. Subscription: Price per serving ranges from $ 7.49 to $ 9.99, with options to prepare two to four recipes per week and two to four servings per recipe.

Having dinner Dinner offers some delicious and delicious meals, such as summer chicken panzanella and risotto with asparagus and cannellini beans. But with no more than six ingredients per recipe, the damage done to your time and cooking is minimized. In addition to not being overwhelmed with a myriad of ingredients and multiple steps, Dinnerly's price puts it directly into the economy category, posting a cost per serving of around $ 5. Subscription: Options include a two-person box for $ 30 or a family box for $ 60, each with three recipes for the week.

Brandy yowell Gobble borrows the old guard template from the meal delivery kits, but speeds it up by pre-cutting and partially cooking many of the components so that all recipes have a lead time of 15 minutes or less. Despite the "fast food" angle, each menu has a sophisticated and worldly vibe. Weekly recipe options are cleverly classified into From Range, From Ranch, From Sea, and From Land options. Subscription: Options range from $ 11.99 to $ 13.99 per serving, with options for two or four servings of two or three (or more!) Recipes.

Hellofresh HelloFresh usefully labels each recipe accordingly, whether you're allergic to (or avoid) dairy, gluten, soy, nuts, etc. The familiarity of the ingredients is key, even when applied to dishes from various cuisines of the world. Hello Fresh's portion sizes are generous, with a relatively high cost per serving (up to $ 10 per person). The "Lunch Dinner" item is a unique twist that provides the home cook with a variation of tonight's dinner to serve as a tasty portable lunch tomorrow. Subscription: Options range from $ 8.74 to $ 9.99 per serving, with options for two to four recipes per week and two to four servings per recipe, customizable across the Classic, Veggie, and Family plans.

Green chef We like Green Chef for its versatility in the different specific diet plans available. Green Chef offers paleo, keto, pescatarian, vegan and vegetarian options, as well as gluten-free meals. No matter what diet you are following (for health or personal reasons), you can find a Green Chef plan that works for you. Because it offers so many different diet plan options, this also makes Green Chef one of the most versatile meal kit delivery services around, as you get a whole host of different tasty menu options per week. Subscription: $ 12.99- $ 11.99 per serving for a two-person Green Chef subscription to three meals / week; $ 10.99 per serving for a four-person Green Chef subscription to two meals / week.



