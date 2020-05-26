Best NXT Star Attends AEW Party, WWE Contract to Expire Soon | Newsdio

WWE could lose one of its top stars to the NXT brand in a few months.

NXT champion Adam Cole's contract will expire sometime this summer. I think your deal ends in August or early September.

Cole was in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday for the AEW Memorial Day party along with his girlfriend Britt Baker, The Young Bucks, SCU and others. That should come as no surprise since he was also at the AEW New Years party and is friends with many people at the company.

Once your contract ends, you can expect you to receive offers from WWE to stay, but I have no doubt that you will receive an offer from AEW. In fact, last week on AEW's unrestricted podcast, Baker seemed to hint that Cole might be reuniting with his family on AEW in the very near future.

Baker said the following:

"It's a whole big giant family. I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and the circle is complete and we can all be one again. giant happy family. ”