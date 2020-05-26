Best TV streaming services for cable cutters in 2020

Best
TV broadcasting services for cable cutters
Me more
2020
Millions of US cable and satellite subscribers. USA They have cut the cable a long time ago and are now using one of the many Internet services over the air. Whether you're looking for your first service or thinking about moving to something else, we've got you covered. Although our favorite TV streaming service is YouTube TVWe have included others that you might like more, depending on your preferences.
When looking for a TV streaming service for your home, there are a few critical points to consider, not just the price. You should also note which devices are compatible with the service, how many people can access the content at the same time, and whether local network channels are available. You also need to decide if a cloud DVR is essential and how many hours of storage you need for this purpose. A cloud DVR allows you to save content for later viewing on any of your compatible devices. Finally, make sure that the service offers your favorite channels.
YouTube TV is our favorite wireless Internet service for 2020. The service scores highly on price, availability and other factors. Mostly with a unique approach, YouTube TV offers only a basic package, plus many add-ons like EPIX, Showtime, Sundance Now and more.
Contents
- 1 Runner-up: Hulu with live TV
- 2 Best budget Philo
- 3 Most of the options: Sling
- 4 Best for (most) sports: FuboTV
- 5 Bottom line
- 6 Credits: the team that worked on this guide
YouTube TV Specifications
- Base price: $ 50 / month
- Available channels: 70+
- Networks: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS in most areas
- DVR in the cloud: Unlimited with storage up to 9 months
- Simultaneous broadcasts: 3
- Fast forward, skip commercials with cloud DVR: Yes
- Profile creation: Yes, up to 6
For the price of admission, YouTube TV offers more than 70 channels (and growing), including all local network channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and PBS) in most of the US markets. USA, Disney Content, including multiple ESPN channels, YouTube Premium movies and original shows. In May 2020, the service added 14 Viacom channels from the ViacomCBS portfolio, including Comedy Central, MTV, Nick Jr., and Paramount Network. It also recently struck a deal to include HBO, Cinemax, and HBO Max as add-ons.
YouTube TV's reach extends to mobile devices, computers, media players, and smart TVs. A good rule of thumb: If you own a next-generation streaming device, the odds are pretty good, include YouTube TV built into the interface or via an app.
From a design perspective, nothing beats YouTube TV. From its more traditional live guide to its ever-changing home page based on your viewing habits, the YouTube TV interface is easy to use and fun too. Then there's the cloud-based Unlimited DVR that lets you keep recorded TV shows and movies for up to nine months.
On the downside, there are less expensive options available (see Sling Blue), and some channels are still lacking on YouTube TV, including History, Hallmark, and Lifetime. Also, there is currently no support for 4K streaming, although you will find that most content now supports up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.
Pros:
- Great interface
- Unlimited cloud storage
- Overall good channel coverage
Cons:
- Some key channels are still missing
- It is not the least expensive option.
- No 4K options
Better overall
YouTube TV
A great general choice
For most people, YouTube TV is the service to get. With a good price, it includes an intuitive interface, excellent content and many extras.
Runner-up: Hulu with live TV
Hulu, which is now majority-owned by Disney, launched its Hulu + Live TV package in 2017. recently passed Sling TV will become the most subscribed live broadcast in the United States. Hulu's growing popularity undoubtedly has a lot to do with Disney +, which arrived in late 2019 and offers a discounted bundle with Hulu and ESPN +.
Regardless of the reason for its increasing popularity, Hulu offers a new version of the live TV broadcast by including an innovative interface that highlights content based on your history and tastes. However, it is an interface that some might not enjoy, and there is also a slight learning curve.
Hulu with Live TV offers a plan with and without ads. By paying more for the ad-free version, you can browse through on-demand content without commercials. You will have to pay extra to pass the previous announcements on the recorded content. Each plan offers more than 65 live and on-demand channels, including local networks in most markets. Plus, you'll get popular entertainment channels, family content, national sports channels, including ESPN, and national news channels. There's also a special entertainment package, and others for HBO, Cinemax, and Starz. You'll also get full access to Hulu's growing line of source material.
Hulu with live TV specs
- Base price: $ 55
- Available channels: More than 65
- Networks: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS in most areas
- DVR in the cloud: 50 hours, which can be increased to 200
- Simultaneous broadcasts: 2, can increase for extra
- Fast forward, skip commercials with cloud DVR: Yes with an update
- Profile creation: Yes, up to 6
Pros:
- Unique interface
- Networks in most markets.
- Good selection of extras
- Accessing Hulu Originals content
Cons:
- Can be expensive
- Need to pay more for fast forwarding of ads on recorded content
- The interface requires a learning curve.
Best budget Philo
If you're not a sports fan and don't want network channels, Philo might be the option for you. Launched by Harvard University students in 2009, Philo is now owned by A&E Networks, Discovery, Inc., and ViacomCBS. Not surprisingly, you see a lot (but not all) of the content of these three entities here. What you won't see is content from Fox Corporation, NBCUniversal, Disney, WarnerMedia or any channel previously owned by CBS Corporation.
In total, Philo currently offers 59 channels available through on-demand and live television. For the price, you get an unlimited cloud DVR and three simultaneous streams. Compatible devices include the usual suspects, including mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. However, you can't find Philo through Chromecast, game consoles, or built-in smart TVs.
Philo broadcasts video in high definition (HD) resolution: Live TV in 720p and on demand in 1080p. Audio is transmitted in standard 2.0 stereo quality. There is no 4K availability at this time.
Philo Specifications
- Base price: $ 20
- Available channels: 59
- Networks: None
- DVR in the cloud: Unlimited, for up to 30 days
- Simultaneous broadcasts: 3
- Fast forward, skip commercials with cloud DVR: Yes
- Profile creation: Yes, up to 10
Pros:
- Cheap
- Unlimited cloud DVR
- Good selection of channels.
Cons:
- There are no networks or sports.
- Limited device support
- Without 4K
Most of the options: Sling
Since its inception in 2015, Dish Network's Sling TV has taken a flexible approach to what streaming packages it offers and where the service is available. Currently, there are three main packages, plus many extras, with Sling TV accessible on a long list of devices. These include TVs and media players, phones, tablets, computers, and game consoles.
The Sling Orange service offers more than 30 channels for only $ 20 per month. However, you can only enjoy one stream at a time with this package. The $ 30 Sling Blue plan offers more than 45 channels and allows you to watch up to three streams at the same time. For $ 35, you can get a Sling Orange + Sling Blue plan that gives you over 50 channels and lets you enjoy up to four streams at the same time.
Sling TV offers NBC and Fox in a limited number of US markets. For ABC, CBS and PBS, it suggests installing a wireless antenna (OTA). Sling TV does not currently offer 4K content.
Honda Specifications
- Base price: $ 20
- Available channels: Between 30 and 50, and premium options too
- DVR in the cloud: 10 hours, upgradeable to 50
- Simultaneous broadcasts: 1, 3 or 4, depending on the plan
- Fast forward, skip commercials with cloud DVR: Yes, except selected channels
- Profile creation: Not
Where things get confusing (and very quickly, expensive) is when you start adding extras and cloud DVR support. Most plugins cost $ 5 a month and add five to 10 channels, all based on a theme. For example, with the Kids Extras plan, you have more Disney and Nickelodeon channels, while Hollywood Extras adds FXX, FX Movies, and other movie-related channels. Meanwhile, the $ 15 Sports Extras plugin adds channels like NFL RedZone, Olympic Channel, and Pac-12. Sling TV also offers premium channels like Showtime, Starz, Cinefest, Epic and many others.
If you want to save content to the Sling TV cloud, it will cost and probably meet your needs. Each base plan comes with a measly 10 hours of recordable hours. For an additional $ 5 per month, you can increase that number to 50 still-disappointing hours.
One last point worth mentioning is the problematic state of the Sling TV interface. Little changed since 2015, the design is outdated and difficult to navigate. Hopefully we will see an update soon.
Pros:
- Flexible options
- Many extras
- Available almost everywhere
Cons:
- Limited network options
- Embarrassing Cloud DVR Options
- It can be expensive as you add more
- Without profiles
Best for (most) sports: FuboTV
First introduced in 2015, FuboTV has been noted for its focus on professional sports, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and international soccer. And some of this is available in 4K! In recent years, and especially since COVID-19 turned to live sports, the New York City-based company has expanded its reach to appeal to non-sports fans as well.
In 2020, FuboTV offers four main plans, plus a series of plugins. These include Fubo Standard, Family, Family Plan with Showtime, and Ultra. For most subscribers, you'll see local CBS and NBC affiliates, but not ABC and FOX.
FuboTV Specifications
- Base price: $ 55
- Available channels: More than 100
- Networks: CBS, FOX, NBC many areas
- DVR in the cloud: 30 hours for the base, 500 max.
- Simultaneous broadcasts: Until 3
- Fast forward, skip commercials with cloud DVR: Yes
Fubo Standard offers over 100 channels in 4K, plus 30 hours on your cloud DVR. With this plan, two people can use the service at the same time. The family plan includes the same channels but increases the number of users to three at a time. Also, the cloud storage of the DVR jumps to 500 hours. For an additional $ 10 per month, you can get the Fubo Family Plan with Showtime, which adds nine premium Showtime channels on demand.
Then there is the Fubo Ultra plan, which features 40 additional entertainment channels, 22 "high energy" sports channels and the Showtime channels mentioned above.
In addition to Showtime, Fubo's addons primarily focus on live sports. There is also Fubtbol Trimestral, which offers the "best" on Latin television by adding 30 Spanish channels to the mix. With AMC Premiere, you can watch new AMC episodes ad-free and get access to full-season episode episodes, extended episodes, and bonus content. If you love "The Walking Dead", this is the extra for you.
Fubo TV is available in the United States, Canada, and Spain on multiple devices. These devices include Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, and select Samsung smart TVs.
There are a few areas where Fubo TV is missing, starting with its omission from ABC, ESPN, and other Disney programming. For a world where most live sports aren't happening, not having ESPN might not mean as much as it usually does. Losing Disney content could be a deciding factor in homes with younger children. Beyond this, Fubo is not cheap, although we love the interface.
Pros:
- Many sports
- Up to 500 hours for cloud DVR
- Beautiful interface
- 4K live content, especially sports
Cons:
- Without ABC, Disney or ESPN
- Expensive
- No sports currently live
Best for (most) sports
Fubo TV
The best option for sports fans, but …
During regular times, this would be appealing to sports fans. With live sports mostly on hiatus, you'll have to look at their other offer to see if it's worth it.
Bottom line
YouTube TV It is not the only video streaming service on the market for live TV, but it is definitely the best for most people. Available at a reasonable price, the service offers all US television networks. USA In most areas and includes a growing library of other channels.
In addition to content, YouTube TV sets itself apart from other services with its easy-to-understand interface, unlimited cloud DVD offerings, and availability on multiple platforms and devices. Not so sure? You can try YouTube TV through a free trial for a limited time at any time.
Credits: the team that worked on this guide
Bryan M. Wolfe He is a parent who loves technology, especially anything new from Apple. Penn State (go Nittany Lions) graduated here, also a big fan of the New England Patriots. Thank you for reading. @bryanmwolfe
We can earn a commission on purchases using our links. Learn more.