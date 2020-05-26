Betty White continues & # 39; doing very well & # 39; while distancing yourself socially at home

Legendary actress Betty White wants everyone to know she's thriving at home as fans of The golden girls Star continues to voice her concerns about the 98-year-old on social media. Like many people in the past few months, White hasn't been seen in public for a while, keeping herself home alone in the interest of staying safe. In March, a representative for White had announced that the actress was "fine" in a rather brief statement. Now, a new update sent on White's behalf reveals that she is still "doing great" and practicing social estrangement while staying home.

"No one allowed in, except those who must. She has aides who are great with her," the White publicist told Today. The representative also notes that the two "always laugh" on the phone several times a week during their conversations, so White has clearly maintained his sense of humor in the most troublesome time period in recent history. Furthermore, White's animal friends outside the house have also stopped to help her accompany her, and that is probably helpful, too. "Betty has [a] beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come to say hello. They come up to her glass door and look inside," says White's rep, adding that "the animal community is watching her. "

So Betty White is safe, but how has time passed with her self-isolation? Tom Sullivan, a friend of White's, says the iconic artist reads a lot, including going through all Los Angeles Times issues from "cover to cover." To keep her mind sharp, White has also been solving crossword puzzles nonstop at home, and apparently, he has more than enough to keep her busy for as long as these social distancing measures will take. "She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and constantly does them to make her mind jump. This is really serious about her," says Sullivan.

Despite having so many crossword puzzles available to solve, White seems ready to go back to work. Earlier this month, the 98-year-old signed up to star in an upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie as Santa's trainer who could be from the North Pole. According to Lifetime, White's character "helps shape aspiring Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and making everyone wonder: Is she secretly Mrs. Claus?" This kind of cheery story with one of the world's greatest artists of all time seems to be just what we need these days given how difficult life has been for most of us lately.

Since White is perhaps tougher than anyone, it looks like he will be fine for the foreseeable future. "The [disease] is afraid of Betty!" White's publicist emphatically asserts. That might be true, but just in case, let's hope the actress continues to take all necessary precautions to stay healthy as she prepares for her next role in the movie. Stay safe, Betty! This news comes to us from today.