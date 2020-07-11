Biden campaign: Trump abused authority by commuting Roger Stone's sentence

Joe Biden's campaign weighed in on Friday night over President Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's 40-month prison sentence, alleging that it was an abuse of presidential authority that weakened the country.

"President Trump has once again abused his power, releasing this commutation on Friday night, hoping to once again avoid scrutiny while destroying the norms and values ​​that make our country a brilliant beacon for the rest of the world, "Biden said spokesman Bill Russo.

Russo added: "He will not be ashamed. They will only stop him when the Americans make their voices heard at the polls this fall. Enough."

TRUMP COMMUNICATES THE JUDGMENT OF ROGER STONE, DAYS BEFORE THE PRISON TERM

Stone, 67, was convicted in November 2019 of charges of obstruction of justice, false statements, and witness tampering, all stemming from the investigation of Robert Mueller in Russia. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February.

Stone had made two requests for a new trial, following revelations about the possible political bias of one of the jurors in his first case. Both motions were eventually denied.

The White House announced Friday that Trump had signed an executive leniency grant to commute Stone's "unfair sentence," just days before the long-running political operation was scheduled to appear in prison.

High-ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also commented on the president's decision and defended Trump's choice to exercise his constitutional authority.

"Every week, Americans learn more about how the Obama-Biden Administration has armed the intelligence community and the Justice Department to attack the Trump campaign," Jordan said in a statement. "The prosecution of Roger Stone by overly enthusiastic Special Council prosecutors was a consequence of Obama-Biden misconduct. Like all presidents, President Trump has a constitutional right to commute sentences in which he believes he serves interests of equity and justice. I support President Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's sentence. "

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, a frequent critic and political opponent of the president, also reacted to the decision and described Trump's actions as corrupt cronyism.

"President Trump has engaged in countless acts that are selfish and destructive to our democracy while we are in office, but commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a friend who lied and obstructed our investigation to protect Trump himself, is one of the most offensive to the rule of law and the principles of justice, "said Schiff.

Schiff added: "With this commutation, Trump makes it clear that there are two justice systems in the United States: one for his criminal friends and one for everyone else. Donald Trump, Bill Barr and all those who allow them to pose the most serious threats to the rule of law. ”

Trump did not send a direct tweet in response, but he did retweet a post by Shannon Bream of Fox News about the commutation of Stone's prison sentence, which included a partial statement from the White House.

"BREAKING: POTO commutes Roger Stone's sentence. From WH," read the retweeted message. "& # 39; Roger Stone has already suffered a lot. He was treated very unfairly, like many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man! &" 39

John Roberts and Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.