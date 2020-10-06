Identity verification systems entailing biometrics works by recognizing unique human biological features, as facial characters, fingerprints, iris of the eye, voice patterns, etc.

It performs the verifications by matching the realtime biometrics with the existing biometrics stored in the database.

The revolutionary changes in the digitization and the databases had led to the vast industrial adoption of biometric identity verification systems worldwide. The reason being the accuracy and the security of the operations with the usage of biometric identity systems.

Besides safeguarding the business and customer interest, performing identity verification is part of many regulatory regimes for KYC and AML. The digitality of the world is always vulnerable to cyberattacks that tend to get better every time they have been countered. However, this vulnerability is mainly due to the digital world’s own shortcomings, which are exposed to cyber-attacks.

Customer identity verification whilst COVID-19

The outbreak of the coronavirus had the world go ‘contactless’. The World Health Organization (WHO) had made the ‘social distancing’ to be followed religiously. All that to stop the spread and contain the Corona Pandemic. Because of these reasons, to continue performing the finger scanning authentications at the airports was not possible. A strong need for some contactless authentication had felt, in order to avoid any physical contact.

By using the facial recognition solution of the biometric identity verification systems, the need for contactless verification can be met.

Online identity verification replacing the traditional verification systems

The traditional biometric systems had their ease and drawbacks both. However, with the world getting more digital, the cybercriminals, and thus the cyber threats have also increased. As a result of which, the financial institutions and online businesses needed a secured and robust identity verification system. A system for countering the threats of online fraud, meanwhile not having the passengers pass through tiresome processes. The biometric verification systems have been preferred over the traditional identification systems on the multiple communication mediums and online platforms.

According to the survey conducted by Spiceworks, it reveals that currently, some 60 percent of the organizations are making use of biometric authentication systems. It is expected that an additional 24 percent of the organizations will be incorporating the services of biometric verifications.

Use Cases for biometric Identification verification services

Door Locks:

Many of the organizations are using the biometric verifications as part of securing their server rooms and data centers. Some of the organizations make use of it for unlocking doors in the offices, with the same purpose of security.

Biometric sign-ins:

Biometric sign-ins are used when there is a need to secure: high-value transactions, online purchases, payment for bills, and similar. Financial institutions also make the most out of the biometric sign-ins, when it comes to making their digital services secured.

General Public Security:

For the sake of ensuring general public security by identification of the criminals, biometrics-based cameras have been deployed on the public streets and public squares. The biometric identity verification system particularly in this scenario works by matching the metrics stored in the databases with the real-time metrics.

Travel Industry:

The travel industry is probably the one most influenced by the biometric verifications. It has been changed for good; since the airports incorporated the biometric systems. The passenger onboarding has become easier and secured, more than it was ever before.

Healthcare Industry:

The Past few years have seen a number of data breaches and identity thefts in the healthcare industry. This is what led the healthcare industry to include biometric patient identifications, also known as the ‘Know Your Patient’.

E-education platforms:

The e-learning platforms are having the most out of the biometric identity verification systems by performing biometric verifications of the students during and before the quizzes or exams.