Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protest across the United States and the world – live updates

James Juanillo sits on the sidewalk where he recorded "Black Lives Matter" on the retaining wall of his home in San Francisco, California on Monday, June 15. Carlos Avila González / The San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images

James Juanillo was confronted by two white people on the street for stamping "Black Lives Matter" with chalk in front of his San Francisco home, an incident Juanillo recorded in a now viral video.

The couple questioned Juanillo and then called the police.

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon, Juanillo said he believes he was arrested "because of the color of my skin."

"I think it was because he was a person of color, standing and applying chalk to the facade of a house that is in a great neighborhood, which is historic and very expensive. And I think it did not fit with them," he said.

Juanillo said the Black Lives Matter "should resonate with all Americans because Black Lives Matter is about equality."

"As a first-generation Filipino-American, you have to fight for that," he said. "And as a gay man, we fight every day for recognition, visibility, equality. So the reason BLM resonates with me is because I've been fighting for equality all my life."

The woman in the video who confronted Juanillo, Lisa Alexander, issued a statement apologizing for the incident.

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how sorry I am that I was disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision … I should have taken care of my own business," the statement said. .

"I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and I have learned a painful lesson. I am carefully analyzing the meaning behind white privilege and I am committed to growing from this experience."

Juanillo said that "this can be a really teachable moment for all of us."

"If we can find a way to redeem what an ugly situation really is, perhaps it could be an example for the rest of the United States," he said.

"I hope that if she offers an apology backed by action, backed by fighting on the right side versus fighting on the wrong side. If she uses her platform to acknowledge that she is racist and wrong, that will be powerful." "