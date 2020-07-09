Blake Shelton follows in Garth Brooks' footsteps with his own driving gig

Country superstar Blake Shelton announced Wednesday that he has a drive-in concert that will debut on July 25 at more than 300 locations across the country.

The concert, hosted by Encore Live, will be prerecorded and will feature Shelton's girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

"This is a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said in a press release.

"I am excited that we have a chance to give a concert for fans and we are going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin', newer songs like 'God' s Country '. and we could even present something new.