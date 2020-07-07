Bolsonaro from Brazil says the lungs are & # 39; clean & # 39; after the coronavirus test

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday that he had undergone another test to detect the new coronavirus and that his lungs were "clean" after local media reported that he had symptoms associated with the disease. respiratory COVID-19.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the impact of the virus, even when Brazil has suffered one of the world's worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 related deaths, according to official data Monday.

CNN Brazil and the newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that he had symptoms of the disease, such as fever.

Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and had been examined.

"I can't get too close," he said in comments recorded by Foco do Brasil, a pro-government YouTube channel. "I came from the hospital. I had a lung scan. The lung is clean. "

The president's office said in a statement that the president is at home and "in good health."

The right-wing populist has often challenged local guidelines for wearing a mask in public, even after a judge ordered him to do so in late June.

Over the weekend, Bolsonaro attended various events and was in close contact with the United States Ambassador to Brazil during the July 4 celebrations.

The U.S. embassy in Brasilia said on Twitter that Todd Chapman, the ambassador, had lunch on July 4 with Bolsonaro, five ministers and Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, who is a federal congressman. The ambassador has no symptoms, but will be tested and is "taking precautions," the embassy said.

Bolsonaro tested negative for the coronavirus after several aides were diagnosed after a visit to the Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate of United States President Donald Trump in March.

CNN Brazil reported that Bolsonaro has started taking the drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which he touts as a COVID-19 treatment despite little evidence of its effectiveness.

Bolsonaro's official events on Tuesday have been canceled, according to CNN Brazil.