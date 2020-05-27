BOOM! Studios Releases James Tynion IV WYND Trailer – Newsdio

Wynd I recently got an earlier release date, going from November to June, and now BOOM! Studios has released a new video trailer for the upcoming comic. The series comes from the writer. James Tynion IV (bat Man, Something is killing the children) and artist Jorge Corona (Midwest) and it appears to be a fun new fantasy series.

WYND introduces readers to a world where magical heritage is punishable by death, so a boy named Wynd must keep his true identity, and his pointy ears, a secret from everyone in Pipetown, even if it means he'll never have normal life. wants. But when his secret is threatened, Wynd is forced to leave his home to embark on a dangerous quest that will place him at the heart of a real conspiracy beyond his imagination.

Wynd Issue 1 will be available at local comic shops and digital retailers like comiXology on June 17.