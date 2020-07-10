Brandis Kemp, 'Friday' and 'AfterMASH' actress, dead at 76: reports

Brandis Kemp, a veteran actress and comedian known for her roles on the old ABC nightly show "Friday" and the "MASH" spin-off short "AfterMASH," died at the age of 76, according to reports.

Kemp died on July 4 of battles with brain cancer and the coronavirus, at his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She was surrounded by family and friends, actress and coach Myra Turley told the news outlet.

On "Fridays," Kemp was a member of the cast of Larry David and Michael Richards, who became more famous with "Seinfeld."

In "AfterMASH," Kemp starred alongside actors from the original series "MASH," including Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, and William Christopher.

Kemp also made appearances on shows like "Remington Steel," "The Wonder Years" and "ER" in the 1980s and 1990s, according to the Reporter.

She was a native of Palo Alto, California, and later earned a drama degree from nearby Stanford University.

Kemp was diagnosed with glioblastoma last December at age 75. It was unclear how long ago he contracted COVID-19.