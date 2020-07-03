Brie Larson reveals some important roles in which she lost

She auditioned but was not cast for a role in a "Star Wars" movie, along with starring roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Terminator: Genisys," she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday.

"I auditioned for 'Star Wars'," said Larson. "I auditioned for & # 39; Hunger Games & # 39 ;, I auditioned for the restart of & # 39; Terminator & # 39;". Actually, I was thinking about restarting the & # 39; Terminator & # 39; Today because I had a flat tire and I thought, 'Oh, the last time I had a flat tire was when I was driving to my audition for' Terminator '. I got hooked on the audition and then I didn't get the job. "

Jennifer Lawrence landed the role of Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" and Emilia Clarke starred in "Terminator: Genisys".

On the channel, Larson wrote: "Thanks for watching my first YouTube video! It was a great learning from everyone who joined, be sure to follow them. Leave a comment to let me know which creators I should also be working with, please I'm so excited about this trip. Be sure to tell me what you want to see. Like it or subscribe if you want … or not. It's up to you! "