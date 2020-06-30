Brit Hume: SCOTUS has made a "horrible mess" in deciding abortion cases

The left relies heavily on the Supreme Court and the precedent it sets to enact its agenda, especially in 2020, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Monday night.

Appearing on "Fox News @Night" with host Shannon Bream, Hume explained that abortion jurisprudence in the highest court history before Monday's ruling on a controversial abortion law in Louisiana is a "horrible disaster."

The court ruled that the law, which requires that people who perform abortions in clinics have admission privileges to a nearby hospital, is unconstitutional as it imposes an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

The court ruled 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts once again casting a deciding vote by siding with his liberal counterparts.

Hume noted two previous rulings, including one on sexual preference and one on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, where "Roberts voted as a man who was afraid the court would intervene" on controversial political issues.

Bream asked Hume if this would be a "main issue" for voters before the 2020 presidential election in November.

Hume replied that he was not sure that it had ever been a major problem.

"Because what we've had for many decades now is a time when the left can only get part of its agenda enacted by the legislature of Congress and the state legislatures," he said. "He has appealed to court and has often succeeded in being enshrined in our constitutional law matters that could not possibly have been passed by Congress or state legislatures."

"And they have been depending on it for years," added Hume. "The left recognizes a lot how important the court is to that effort."

"John Roberts and other conservatives on the court were supposed to stand in the way of imaginative and expansive readings of the Constitution that would create new rights that the editors had not imagined," he told Bream.

"But, that is what the left has wanted, sought, and often obtained in the past few decades," Brume said. "And that is one of the reasons the left is so determined to bring a Democrat to the White House, so that the effort to stop him is not successful."