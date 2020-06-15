British diver photo-pumped after receiving gray seal underwater hug

Now that is a photopump.

An English diver managed to get the experience of a lifetime after taking underwater images, and a seal hugged him.

Ben Burville, an NHS physician and visiting marine researcher at Newcastle University, was swimming near the Farne Islands during October 2019, when a seal suddenly approached him and patted him on the head, reports the British news agency SWNS. .

The 51-year-old man, originally from Morpeth, Northumberland, said he was calm as it happened as he has been diving with the animals for almost 20 years.

"They are very intelligent animals," said Burville. "They will try to take the diving gear off me, but they know the difference between what the equipment is and what my face is. They would not stick my fins in my face."

Burville, who stroked the seal's fin and gave his face a playful touch, noted that his 20-year experience swimming with gray seals made him feel comfortable during the remarkable experience.

"During that time, they taught me how to dive in a way that makes them feel relaxed and move underwater the way they want," he added. "I am very fortunate to be able to do this in my spare time. I am always very relaxed when my dive buddies are seals. It is a great way to de-stress underwater."

Gray seals abound in the British Isles, according to WildlifeTrust.org. Protected under British law since 1970, they can be seen year-round near the coast or lounging on rocks to digest their food.

"Although the numbers fell to just 500 in the early 1900s, it is estimated that there are now more than 120,000 gray seals in Britain, representing 40 (percent) of the world's population," WildlifeTrust wrote on its site. Web.

