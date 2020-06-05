Broadcast networks spend more than 700 minutes on George Floyd protests, 5 minutes on riot deaths.

A new study shows that less than one percent of transmission network coverage was spent on deaths as a result of protesters amid the George Floyd protests

The conservative media watchdog group NewsBusters logged in 710 minutes Protest coverage of the morning and afternoon programs on ABC, CBS, and NBC between May 28 and June 3. ABC spent 200 minutes of coverage divided between "Good Morning America" ​​and "World News Tonight", CBS spent 201 minutes on "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Evening News", and NBC spent 309 minutes between "Today" and " NBC Nightly News. "

However, among the coverage of the three networks, only five minutes were devoted to the lives taken from the violence that took place in various cities.

FREE SITE BOARD FACES FEEDBACK FOR SAYING "VIOLENCE" IS AN "IMPORTANT TOOL FOR PROTESTS"

NBC had the most coverage, recording at 2 minutes and 12 seconds. ABC spent a minute and 31 seconds. CBS only had 61 seconds of coverage.

NewsBusters cites an Associated Press report that counted at least 10 deaths that occurred in the past week, several of them black men.

One of the victims, 77-year-old retired police captain David Dorn was shot dead in St. Louis while trying to protect a friend's business. According to NewsBusters, his death received less than a minute of coverage across the three networks.

CNN's CHRIS CUOMO was criticized for suggesting that protesters don't have to be "peaceful"

The deaths of 53-year-old federal security officer David Patrick Underwood, who was shot to death in Oakland while protecting a courtroom, and 38-year-old "Mr. Indianpolis" Chris Beaty were ignored or ignored by broadcast networks, "according to the study.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Television journalists have made no secret of their support for protests across the country in the past week. But perhaps because of that support, they have been reluctant to discuss the deaths that have occurred across the country as the protests they turned into riots, "NewsBusters said. media editor Bill D & # 39; Agostino wrote. "When you consider the short time transmission chains have spared victims of these riots, their insistent chorus of 'mostly peaceful, mostly peaceful' begins to sound more like a damage control than a factual report."

It was not just the transmission networks that overlooked the victims of the riots. CNN did not mention Dorn's death on Wednesday following news of his murder.