Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David Beckham's 21-year-old son announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes xx. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and best dad someday," Brooklyn Beckham captioned a love photo of the couple. "I love you baby xx".

Peltz, a 25-year-old actress, commented on the post, writing: "I am very lucky to call you mine."

Brooklyn fiancée Beckham also shared the same photo on her own Instagram to announce the news. The photo shows the couple dressed in their best clothes as they bend down to kiss. Brooklyn Beckham wears a navy suit while Peltz wears a long, bright yellow dress.

The couple first went public as a couple in January. And thanks to the Instagram post of her famous mother Victoria, it is clear that her parents are delighted with the news.

"The MOST exciting news! We couldn't be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻 We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham # HarperSeven 💕 "wrote the former Spice Girls singer.

Brooklyn Beckham previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz for a year.