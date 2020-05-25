BSNL presents the Voucher 699 Plan with 0.5GB high-speed data, valid for 180 days; Reduces the validity of the STV-188 plan

BSNL has released a new Voucher Plan for Rs. 699 (PV-699) in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Circle. It is a prepaid recharge plan that, according to the company's website, is activated starting today, May 25. It offers unlimited free data with 0.5GB per day of high-speed data. It is valid for 160 days, but the company currently has a promotional offer that adds another 20 days to the validity of the plan. In addition, the telecommunications company has also streamlined its STV-188 (special rate receipt), reducing its validity by 2 days.

BSNL Rs. Voucher of the 699 Plan (PV-699)

According to the details mentioned on the Bhanna Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai website, PV-699, as the name implies, costs Rs. 699 and this plan will take effect from today, May 25. It includes unlimited free data, however its speed will drop to 80Kpbs after 0.5GB usage per day. The plan coupon also includes unlimited free voice calls on national and national roaming, including MTNL network roaming area present in Delhi and Mumbai. However, there is a FUP limit of 250 outgoing minutes on a day after which users "must pay the base plan rate."

Plus, you get 100 SMS per day. This is valid in national and national roaming. The personalized ringtone (PBRT) will be given free of charge to users who purchase the plan in the first 60 days. Additionally, the plan is valid for 160 days, but BSNL is running a promotional offer for the first 90 days that will give users 180 days of validity for PV-699. This plan can be activated through the Channel Top Up application (CTOPUP) and the web portal only. The base plan, rate, terms and conditions are based on the "per minute plan".

In particular, the voice and SMS benefits of this plan are not valid for "outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers and other short codes with charge".

Reduced STV-118 validity

BSNL has also announced that it is "streamlining" the validity of STV-118 from 28 days to 26 days. There are no other changes to this plan, which means that the prices and benefits remain the same. The company introduced the STV-118 plan last year with unlimited calling, unlimited national roaming calls, including the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai, and 100 SMS per day. The data included with the plan is unlimited, but the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps after consuming 0.5 GB. It was valid for 28 days at the time.

