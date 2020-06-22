Bubba Wallace: a rope was found at the racing driver's garage stand, says NASCAR

"We are angry and outraged, and we cannot affirm seriously enough how seriously we take this heinous act," said the NASCAR statement. "We have launched an immediate investigation and will do our best to identify those responsible and remove them from the sport."
The racing organization also said the incident "only strengthens our determination to make the sport open and welcoming to everyone."
"This will not break me, I will not give in or back down. I will continue to proudly stand up for what I believe in," Wallace said.
NASCAR told CNN that the garage area where the rope was found is restricted to essential personnel, which includes race teams, NASCAR officials, safety and health personnel.
Sunday was also the first time that NASCAR fans returned to the track in Talladega, Alabama, where a Confederate flag with a "Defund NASCAR" banner was seen flying over the track. Confederate souvenirs were also sold across the street.
The race was postponed to Monday due to weather, NASCAR announced.