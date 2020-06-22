Bubba Wallace: a rope was found at the racing driver's garage stand, says NASCAR

Wallace, who is the only black driver on the NASCAR superior circuit, has been very outspoken in recent weeks about the Black Lives Matter movement and related protests. He even asked NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which they did on June 10.

"We are angry and outraged, and we cannot affirm seriously enough how seriously we take this heinous act," said the NASCAR statement. "We have launched an immediate investigation and will do our best to identify those responsible and remove them from the sport."

The racing organization also said the incident "only strengthens our determination to make the sport open and welcoming to everyone."

Wallace took to Twitter on Sunday , saying that the "despicable act" left him "incredibly sad and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."