Buffalo protester pushed to the ground, begins to bleed, video shows; 2 police officers suspended: reports

Two Buffalo, N.Y., police officers have been suspended without pay, and an internal affairs investigation was launched after a shocking video showed officers Pushing an older man, who then fell to the ground and started bleeding on the sidewalk, according to reports.

"His ear is bleeding!" someone is heard saying in the video.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

The unidentified 75-year-old man was in "stable but serious" condition at a local hospital, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wrote on Twitter.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the incident "totally unjustified and totally embarrassing."

The man seemed unresponsive on the sidewalk as officers in riot gear continued to sweep an area outside of Buffalo City Hall shortly before the city's 9:00 p.m. curfew took effect, Buffalo radio station reported. WBFO.

Police initially said the man "tripped and fell" without mentioning that officers had pushed him.

"A fifth person was arrested during a skirmish with other protesters and also accused of disorderly conduct. During that skirmish involving protesters, one person was injured when he stumbled and fell," a police spokesman said in a statement.

Doctors responded to the scene and put the man in an ambulance, WBFO reported.

Two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay pending an investigation ordered by Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, sources told Ali Ingersoll of the Investigative Post.

"Yes, we are aware of this video. Thank you," New York Attorney General Letitia James' office tweeted.

The incident occurred as a protest was ending and occurred amid numerous altercations between officers and protesters across the United States, following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.