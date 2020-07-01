Buffalo protester shot down by police is out of hospital weeks later, according to an attorney

Buffalo protester Martin Gugino was released from the hospital on Tuesday after spending nearly a month there from the injuries he sustained when two police officers pushed him to the ground.

Gugino, 75, is currently recovering in an undisclosed location in an effort to protect his privacy, according to ABC 7.

Two Buffalo police officers pleaded not guilty to assault earlier this month after they were seen on camera shoving Gugino to the ground during a George Floyd protest.

Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone, spoke on his behalf and thanked those who cared for him while receiving medical care.

"Martin wants to thank all the hospital staff for their exceptional dedication and professionalism," he said. "He received truly exceptional attention and for that, he is grateful."

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. They were all released without bond after a hearing and are scheduled to return to court on July 20.

Zarcone had previously claimed that Gugino suffered a skull fracture and brain injury as a result of the June 4 meeting with authorities.

"I am not at liberty to give further details at this time other than confirming that his skull was fractured," he told CNN in a statement two weeks ago.

Zarcone added: "While he still can't walk, we were able to have a brief conversation before he got too tired. He appreciates all the concern about him, but he's still focused on the issues more than himself."

Fox News' Chris Irvine and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.