Bullet grazes the head of a teenager in a shooting in Brooklyn

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head by Sunday morning in Brooklyn, the latest incident in a year of rampant shooting., according to the police.

The teenager was hit when the lead flew off Pacific Street near Buffalo and Rochester avenues in Crown Heights around 11:35 a.m., police said.

The young man was hit in the head by a bullet and was taken to the Maimonides Medical Center, where the wound was considered not to be fatal, authorities said.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a dispute, but could not immediately provide further details.

Six caps were found at the scene, and no one was immediately arrested.

The attack was one of several cases of shootings across the city on Sunday. – And the year in general.

On Saturday night, New York recorded its 777th shooting incident in 2020, surpassing the 776 recorded in all of 2019.