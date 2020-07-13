Burned Virgin Mary statue in a Boston church

On Saturday night, the Boston Fire Department arrived at Saint Peter Parish Church to see that someone had set fire to the plastic flowers in the hands of the Virgin Mary statue, causing the face and The upper part of the statue's body was burned, according to a police department press release.

"I was surprised. (There is) disappointment, sadness," Father John Curran, the church pastor, told CNN affiliate WCVB. "The image of Our Lady is very important for us and for our faith. It is a contradiction with her love. Mary would never desecrate anyone, she would never hurt anyone, she would only offer them the peace and love of Jesus. I think that is where it really hits us in our hearts. "

The statue has been kept outside the church since just after the end of World War II, when it was placed there to welcome returning soldiers to Dorchester, according to WCVB.

On Sunday, community members replaced the burned flowers with new ones.