Cage Fight and Triple Threat reserved for tonight's WWE NXT episode | Newsdio

A new episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air tonight from Winter Park, Florida, at Full Sail University.

Only a few things have been announced before the show, including a Triple Threat to determine the winner of Group A of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

This fight will see Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas to find out who will advance to the tournament finals.

We will broadcast any newsworthy moment, including NXT TakeOver: In Your House match announcements. Here is the updated card:

NXT champion Adam Cole will celebrate one year of his title reign

Cage Fight:

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as Special Guest Referee

Triple threat to determine the winner of Group A of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament:

Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas

Tag Team Match:

Charlotte Flair and mysterious companion vs. Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley.