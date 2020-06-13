Canada shocked by police video of violent arrest of indigenous chief

The video of the violent arrest of an indigenous chief in Canada reportedly highlights systemic racism in the country's police force.

Video of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer beating Athabasca Chipewyan, Chief of the First Nation Allan Adam in March, has horrified Canadians, including those who joined protests over the videotaped death of George Floyd , a black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer was left on the knee. to his neck.

After initially saying that "she cannot say with certainty" whether systemic racism is a problem with the police, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said on Friday that "systemic racism is part of every institution, including the RCMP," the BBC.

"Throughout our history and today, we have not always treated racialized and indigenous people fairly," Lucki said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an independent investigation into Adam's arrest. The RCMP has rated the officer's actions as "reasonable".

The 12-minute police video shows the officer carrying Adam with his arm and elbow as he throws him to the ground. It also shows the officer hitting him on the head.

Trudeau called the video "shocking."

"I have serious questions about what happened," he said. "The independent investigation must be transparent and carried out for us to get answers. At the same time, however, we also know that this is not an isolated incident. Too many black and indigenous Canadians do not feel safe with the police. It is unacceptable. And as governments, we have to change that. "

The photos show that Adam was bloody with a swollen face. Alberta's police surveillance agency is investigating. Police accused Adam of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said the video from the police dash camera was released publicly as part of a court request for the criminal charges against Adam to be dropped.

Calling for an independent investigation, Trudeau said: "We have all seen the shocking video of Chief Adam's arrest and we must get to the bottom of this."

The BBC reported that last week the Prime Minister marched in a Black Lives Matter protest and said Canada has a problem of systemic racism "in all of our institutions, including all of our police forces, including the RCMP."

Associated Press contributed to this report.