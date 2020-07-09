CEO Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet gives a speech on E-Commerce and Innovation Live on CNBC

The CEO Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. The company is known for offering an expert point-of-view on e-commerce and business innovation that was held live on the CNBC. The company has been a self-proclaimed firm that has successfully managed to make its place in the industry.

The CNBC Arabia features a daily program schedule on the region’s most pressing business news, wherein it also puts a focus upon the regional stock market summary, and corporate updates. They often offer a concentrated commentary on the way developments from Europe and America are affecting the region. The CNBC magazine has always been a mode of inspiration to the youth, who have been striving to mark a position for themselves in the industry. They are the ones who have been looking forward to fetching ways through which they can help themselves, as well as the economy as a whole.

Allied Wallet: Gobal renowned entrepreneur and e-com expert

Ahmad Khawaja is a globally-renowned entrepreneur and e-commerce expert in its domain. It is regarded as the most significantly recognized firm in the industry for his achievements. The CEO is turning out to be equally popular with his global payment services company, Allied Wallet. Mr. Ahmad Khawaja sat down with CNBC recently for a live interview that was mainly discussed regarding e-commerce and technological innovation and the way it is affecting the middle east region. He talked about several provisions that the digital payments industry has brought to the merchants, particularly to the people who deal mainly with transactions and related stuff. He says that such people have always had an issue with the security concerns of the payment mode, and thus, Allied Wallet has counted it to be the major focus.

Allied Wallet: Making shopping easier than ever!

“E-commerce is global,” said Mr. Khawaja. He said that people from all over the world are shopping beyond borders for new and interesting goods and services. As a result, the e-commerce industry is making dollars each day, making it a mandatory for the digital payments industry to serve as a medium for their transactions to take place. E-commerce sales are in the trillions, and it is extremely important to have companies like Allied Wallet to facilitate safe transactions in today’s times. Ahmad Khawaja further commented on Allied Wallet’s partnership with Merrill Lynch and it is taking the company public.

CNBC Arabiya took a great interview across a widespread medium to inform the region about the e-commerce and business technology. Besides, Ahmad Khawaja offered an expert insight into this growing avenue of retail. The interview and feature made it an example of the lucrative aspects of e-commerce and how a company can become a global success story, which was clearly evident from the interview.