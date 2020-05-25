Certain diabetes medications may hinder the spread of the coronavirus in patients with diabetes





Some common diabetes medications may soon have a new purpose to help fight COVID-19. The researchers have discovered that the drugs could help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the body of diabetic patients. The team at the University of Waterloo in Canada said that improving existing medications can help the medical community reduce costs in developing new treatments for COVID-19. Another advantage is a faster production process, which is important as the disease continues to spread throughout the world. The new study shows that a class of diabetes drugs, called dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) inhibitors, could bind to the coronavirus and prevent it from replicating in human cells. The researchers used new computer software to analyze a three-dimensional structure of the COVID-19 protein and see the effects of the drugs, Fox News reported. "Previous research has shown us the molecular structure of a COVID-19 protein, which is responsible for viral growth in host cells," Praveen Nekkar, principal investigator and professor at the Waterloo College of Pharmacy, said in a statement. Problems have been found to have an increased risk of infection and complications. The study shows that DPP4 medications could be effective in curing COVID-19 in patients with diabetes and eventually in other infected people. Nekkar and his colleagues now plan to reuse existing drugs to provide the world with a new tool to combat the new coronavirus.

"Discovering and developing a new drug can take 10 to 15 years and cost more than a billion dollars," said Nekkar. "COVID-19 is wreaking havoc right now and we need good pharmacotherapeutic treatment options as soon as possible, which is why we started investigating drug reuse."

The researchers aim to work with other partners to further explore the positive effects of diabetes medications on coronavirus patients. Nekkar said they would first test DPP4 inhibitors in cell culture with COVID-19 and then go on to clinical trials to test their efficacy. The World Health Organization (WHO) said there are currently no vaccines or drugs available on the market for COVID-19. But researchers around the world hope to offer an effective tool to stop the spread of the disease in the next year or two.




