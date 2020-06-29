Chase Rice criticized for packed concert







Rice shared images of her show, held Saturday at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary grounds in Petros, Tennessee, on Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

Since then, the video has been shared on several other social media accounts.

Brushy Mountain is a former prison more than 130 miles east of Nashville that has been converted into a museum and concert hall.

The video showed a mostly unmasked crowd gathered, singing and jumping when Rice, 34, urged them to leave the stage.