Chase Rice responds to backlash over crowded concert amidst coronavirus pandemic: & # 39; Please follow the rules & # 39;

Country singer Chase Rice is speaking after receiving a backlash for hosting a crowded concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday night, Rice, 34, performed at a concert in Tennessee, where thousands of concertgoers gathered at the venue, most of whom appear not to be wearing face masks, as recommended to prevent continued spread. of the coronavirus.

The singer immediately faced criticism for organizing the concert, with many suggesting he does not consider public health, including country star Kelsea Ballerini, who called Rice "selfish" online.

On Monday, the "Lonely If You Are" singer took to Instagram to address the incident, saying that people "had a big problem with how the show looked, how the show was scaled down."

"I understand that there are many different opinions, many different opinions about COVID-19, how it works with live music, crowds and what all that looks like," he said. "The most important thing is you. They are why I can write songs, why I can tour the country, why I have to do live shows, I sing these songs to you and you sing them again."

Rice said that because "the safety of her fans is a big, big priority," her next live performance will be a drive-in show.

"So in the future, I have a show in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday and it's a drive-in show," he said. "Take your trucks, take your cars, you have your own space, you can get out of your cars, you can get out of your trucks and have fun with me. Please sing the songs, but stay in your own space, stay with the people with whom did you come ".

The musician also emphasized that "the more secure we are now, the faster we get to normal live shows, which I know we all want."

He concluded: "Thank you guys, for your understanding, follow the rules, abide by the laws on the next show next Friday, and the show is moving forward so we can get to the regular shows soon enough."

The company that owns the Tennessee location where Rice performed told Fox News that despite appearances, it was complying with local requirements for social distancing.

"All local requirements for the recent concert were met, and numerous precautions were taken," Brushy Mountain group vice president Brian May said in a statement. “We dramatically reduced our maximum venue capacity from 10,000 to 4,000 (up from 50% of state advice) with fewer than 1,000 (954 tickets sold with 809 tickets scanned) in attendance on Saturday night, providing ample space in the area outdoor grass for fans to extend to your own comfort level. "

The company added that all guests received temperature checks before entering the venue, which provided free hand sanitizer and offered handkerchiefs to purchase on-site. Meanwhile, all vendors and staff were advised to wear masks and gloves when interacting with guests.

However, May acknowledged that the venue was unable to enforce many of the guidelines for social distancing as she expected, and therefore plans to reevaluate how concerts work in the future.

"We were unable to further enforce the recommended physical spacing on signage posted throughout the property and we are looking for future alternative scenarios that further protect attendees, artists and their teams and our employees," he concluded. "We are re-evaluating the series from top to bottom, from the implementation of additional security measures, to the addition of props, the conversion of the drive-in concert space, and the postponement of shows."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.